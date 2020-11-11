Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his BJP functionaries and supporters in New Delhi a day after party's stellar show in Bihar assembly elections and state bypolls.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his BJP functionaries and supporters in New Delhi a day after party's stellar show in Bihar assembly elections and state bypolls. Thousands of party workers have gathered to celebrate BJP's victory at its headquarters in Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. The NDA won a clear majority with 125 seats (122 needed to claim majority) out of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar assembly polls. BJP emerged as the second single largest party, by winning 74 seats, just one short of RJD which won 75.

Here are the Highlights of the celebration at BJP headquarters

8:00 pm: The way we have fought this pandemic from Janta Curfew till today has been reflected in these election results. Every life saved from COVID is a success story for India: PM Modi

7:58 pm: The development of the country, the development of the state, is the biggest criterion today and it is going to be the basis of elections in the coming times. Those who do not understand, their deposits would be confiscated

7:56 pm: No re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of #BiharElections2020. Earlier there used to be news of booth capturing etc: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters

7:55 pm: The people of India clearly stated that the only point of debate during elections would be development in the 21st century India. People of India are asking every other party to come to this plank, and showing them that these are the real issues.

7:50 pm: In the 21st century, citizens of the country are clearly sending a message time and again. Only those will get to serve who work honestly with the goal of development. The expectation of the people of the country from every political party is that they work for the country, be concerned for the well being of the country.

7:46 pm: It was not easy to conduct these elections during this pandemic.But our democratic systems are so strong, transparent, that even in the midst of this crisis, they have made the world aware of India's strength by holding such a large election.

7:45 pm: From east to west, from north to south, we won. It was an extension of what happened in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If you are working tirelessly for the development of the country, voters will reward you. They will not be fooled by anything. This is what yesterday’s verdict has clearly shown us: PM Modi

7:40 pm: I want to thank the people of the country, not because they made BJP win the polls across the states, but also because they enthusiastically participated in the festival of democracy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7:35 pm: Bihar election was India's first big elections after the world was hit by the COVID pandemic. From viewpoint of contributing to the elections to bringing people out to vote for us, it has been a big and defining period:

7:30 pm: The elections were not only in Bihar, they were also by-elections from Ladakh to Telangana and Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to Manipur.Thank you for the kind of victory won by India and the people of Bihar, including Bihar in these elections; JP Nadda

7:15 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by BJP leaders at the event organised at party headquarters to celebrate the victory of NDA in Bihar Elections 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows victory sign and waves at the BJP workers who have gathered at party headquarters to take part in the celebrations following the victory of NDA in Bihar Elections 2020.

7:00 pm: Defence Minister joins the festivities following the party's win in Bihar elections

Delhi: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh arrives at party headquarters to take part in the celebrations following the victory of NDA in Bihar Elections 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive at the event shortly.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive at the event shortly. pic.twitter.com/UZEom5A73U — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

6:45 pm: Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Party headquarters

Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at party headquarters to take part in the event organised for celebrating the victory of NDA in Bihar Elections 2020

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari are also part of today's celebration,. This will be the biggest celebrations of the party amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha