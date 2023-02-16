bjp-candidate-kausar-jahan-wins-delhi-haj-committee-election-in-major-setback-for-aap

IN A MAJOR setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kausar Jahan, a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected as the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson on Thursday. With this, Jahan became the second woman to be elected to the post, PTI reported.

In the election held in the Delhi Secretariat, she received three of the five votes cast by the committee members. The committee comprises six members -- two each from the AAP and the BJP, Muslim theology expert Mohammad Saad and Congress councillor Nazia Danish. Gautam Gambhir, a member of the BJP, is among the committee members.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said Jahan's victory shows the growing trust and faith of Muslims in the party.

"Congratulations to Kausar Jahan on being elected as the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson. The victory of the BJP-affiliated candidate in the Delhi Haj Committee makes it clear that now the Muslim community is also eager to join the country's development stream Shri @narendramodi," Sachdeva said in a tweet in Hindi.

The three votes cast for the BJP-affiliated candidate were cast by Kausar, Saad, and Gambhir. Congress councillor Nazia Danish abstained from voting. AAP MLAs Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus are also members of the committee.