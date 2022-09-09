BJP Assigns New Roles To Former CMs, Union Ministers

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced new party roles and drafted a number of senior leaders, including former chief ministers Vijay Rupani and Biplab Kumar Deb besides former Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma, into organisational work and made them as in-charges of party affairs in different states.

With new roles being assigned to the party members, BJP's general secretary Vinod Tawde will be the new in-charge for Bihar and former Bihar minister Mangal Pandey will be the in-charge for West Bengal.

Om Mathur who had been recently appointed to the Parliamentary board has been made in charge of Chhattisgarh.

The list of the leaders was also shared on the Twitter handle of the political party. Take a look:

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been made coordinator for northeastern states and the party's national secretary Rituraj Sinha will be joint-coordinator, the party said in a statement.

The appointments hold significance as a large number of senior leaders, who had no organisational post currently, have now been given new responsibilities.

Rupani will be in-charge for Punjab and Chandigarh, Deb for Haryana and Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala.

Vinod Sonkar who was in charge of Tripura, which goes into election next year, has been replaced by former union minister and Noida MP Dr Mahesh Sharma.

National General Secretary Tarun Chugh continues to be in charge of Telangana.

Senior party leader and member of its central election committee Om Mathur will be in-charge of the party's affairs in Chhattisgarh and its former Uttar Pradesh unit president Laxmikant Bajpai will look after the work in Jharkhand.

(With agency inputs)