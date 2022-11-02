BJP And TRS Work Together, KCR In 'Direct Line' With PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trained his guns at K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana and said the Chief Minister was hand in glove with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi, who is holding the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state, said Rao's party TRS was working BJP and they get their orders from PM Modi.

He accused KCR, as Rao is popularly known, of doing "drama" before polls, but is "in direct line" with PM Modi.

"Whenever there's any bill in Parliament, TRS supports BJP and diverts attention from Opposition issues. BJP and TRS work together. Your CM (KCR) does drama before polls but he's in direct line with PM Modi. PM Modi gives orders to your CM on phone," news agency ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also joined Gandhi in attacking BJP on Tuesday as the two leaders addressed a rally in Telangana, which goes to polls next year.

Targeting PM Modi and Centre, Kharge said, "PM Modi is touring Gujarat for the last six days. Polls schedule for Himachal Pradesh is released but the poll schedule for Gujarat isn't released as PM Modi has to inaugurate many more bridges there like the one that collapsed in Morbi." The Election Commission declared the poll schedule for Himachal Pradesh last month.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed the foot march from here on Wednesday and is expected to cover over 28 kms. Gandhi will address a corner meeting at Muthangi before halting for the night, the party sources said. This is the eighth day of the party's campaign in the state.