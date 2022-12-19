BJP And Congress Trade Barbs, Accuse Each Other Of Receiving Funds From China

The BJP and Congress have engaged in a political spat for several days now following China's aggression on the border

Congress on Monday accused S Jaishankar’s son and his organisation of receiving funds from the Chinese Embassy three times in the past. The comments have come as a retaliation to similar allegations leveled against the grand old party by the BJP. The ongoing spat between the two national political giants began after the central government canceled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licences of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Trust. The Centre has accused these organisations of receiving Rs. 1.35 Crore from the Chinese Embassy between 2005 and 2007 in alleged violation of laws.

The issue of the FCRA licence was raised after the Congress aggressively criticised BJP for going soft on China even after the northern neighbour has frequently been transgressing Indian boundaries. The Congress had recently questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the Chinese incursions in Arunacal Pradesh. It ran a campaign on micro-blogging platform Twitter with '#JawabDoModi' last week.

Addressing media, Khera said that think-tanks and research organisations frequently receive funds from abroad. He took shots at the BJP claiming that Observer Research Foundation, where External Affairs Minister’s son Dhruv Jaishankar works as a senior official, had 'received grants from Chinese Embassy thrice'.

"It is in (the) public domain that money (from the Chinese embassy) was taken by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Organisations receive grants from everywhere in this manner. Organisation for which EAM's (external affairs minister) son works received grants from Chinese Embassy thrice. We didn't level any allegations", Congress spokesperson S Jaishankar said.

He alleged that Observer Research Foundation was given ₹1.26 crore in 2016 and ₹50 lakh in 2017 from the Chinese consulate in Kolkata. Jaishankar has not yet responded to these allegations against his son.

On Sunday senior Congress party leader Jairam Ramesh had posed seven questions to the government over the latest Chinese aggression in the Tawang sector. The Congress has been relentlessly attacking Modi over the issue.

Opposition parties have coalesced behind Congress in demanding adjournments of Parliament’s winter session. They have forced these adjournments as the government has refused to debate this issue in the Parliament.

The BJP accuses the Congress of using Chinese incursions in the Tawang sector to deflect attention from the alleged foreign exchange law violations.

