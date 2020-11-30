Reacting to PM Modi's defence of the bill, RLP Spokesperson Rajpal Chaudhary said that the farmers are not fools and had the bills benefitted them, they would not be on the roads.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal, an ally of the BJP at Centre, has threatened to quit the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the controversial farm laws. In a tweet to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Beniwal said that the three farm bills, which are being protested by the farmers, should be immediately withdrawn. He also asked the Centre to hold dialogue with the farmers.

"Mr Amit Shah, in view of the countrywide sentiment in support of the ongoing farmers' movement, the recently introduced three bills related to agriculture should be immediately withdrawn. (The centre must) implement all recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, and immediately hold dialogue with farmers in Delhi," Beniwal wrote on Twitter.

He said that although the RLP is part of NDA, he will reconsider alliance with the BJP as his party's base voters are farmers and jawans.

"RLP is an NDA constituent, but its power comes from farmers and jawans. If prompt action is not taken in this matter, I will have to rethink the issue of being a partner in the NDA in the interest of farmers," he added.

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm bills recently passed by Parliament. The farmers say the bills are against them and will benefit only the traders. The government, however, contends that the bill will benefit the farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, earlier in the day, defended the bills and accused the Opposition of spreading lies. Reacting to PM Modi's remarks, RLP Spokesperson Rajpal Chaudhary said that the farmers are not fools, and had the bills benefitted them, they would not be on the roads.

When asked if the RLP will go the Akali Dal way, Chaudhary said that they will not hesitate from any decision in the favour of farmers of the country. "Hamara anndata ke hit me faisla lenge, (Our decision will be in favour of farmers)," the RLP spokesperson said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma