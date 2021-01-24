A 35-year-old woman has tested positive for novel coronavirus as many as 31 times, including 17 times from the more reliable RT-PCR test, in a span of five months despite staying in isolation throughout the period.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 35-year-old woman has tested positive for novel coronavirus as many as 31 times, including 17 times from the more reliable RT-PCR test, in a span of five months despite staying in isolation throughout the period.

Sarada Devi, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, first tested positive for the contagion on September 4. She has been staying at the quarantine facility of 'Apna Ashram' and given all types of treatment: Allopathic Homeopathic and Ayurveda over the past five months.

Quoting Ashram officials, news agency IANS reported that the woman has tested positive 17 times through the RT-PCR test and 14 times through rapid antigen tests since August. Her case has baffled medical practitioner since the incubation period of COVID-19 is believed to last 14 days.

"Surprisingly, despite having positive Covid report, she is healthy and has gained around seven to eight kilograms," said Dr BM Bhardwaj from the Ashram.

Dr Bhardwaj said that the woman was too weak to even stand without assistance when she first came to the Ashram after testing positive for the contagion. Several doctors who have visited her over the five months believe she is has remained positive for the virus due to her low immunity.

"We have called Bharatpur Health officials, Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur, and health officials too to take up her case and explain her reports," Dr Bhardwaj added.

The recovery period of coronavirus depends on the severity of the illness and a person's immunity. A person can take between two to six weeks to completely cover from the illness. Those with underlying medical condition are more vulnerable to developing serious complications from the virus.

The daily coronavirus cases in the country have hovered below 20,000 from the past few weeks. India has also kicked off first phase of its mass inoculation drive.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja