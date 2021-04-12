The incident took place on Sunday when the hospital authorities issued a death certificate in the name of Chunnu Kumar, who was admitted to the Patna Hospital on April 3.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: In what could be considered as major medical negligence, a man, who was admitted with a brain haemorrhage, was allegedly declared dead by authorities at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in Bihar.

The incident took place on Sunday when the hospital authorities issued a death certificate in the name of Chunnu Kumar, who was admitted to the Patna Hospital on April 3. The hospital said that Kumar, 40, passed away from the COVID-19 infection and didn't allow his family to see his face.

However, Kavita, Kumar's wife, insisted to his face at the crematorium. Kumar's family was shocked when they discovered that the dead body was that of somebody else. Upon enquiry, the family found that Kumar was still at the hospital and they were handed over the body of another patient.

"My whole family has tested negative for coronavirus. My husband has been nursing a broken leg for several days. He cannot move an inch, how could he test positive for the virus? Hospital is neglecting their patients, otherwise, how could they be mistaken?," Kumar's wife said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Following the incident, Patna Medical College Hospital Dr IS Thakur has ordered a probe and said that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when such medical negligence has been found in India. Earlier in March, a similar incident happened in Karnataka where a man who was declared dead was found alive during autopsy.

The man, 27, was allegedly declared 'brain dead' by hospital authorities in Bagalkote. However, during the autopsy, the man was found alive. Later, a probe was ordered by the hospital authorities. However, the police didn't register an FIR as they didn't receive a complaint.

"For the case of medical negligence, the district health department will have to take a call," Hindustan Times quoted a senior Bagalkote Police official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma