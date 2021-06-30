On Tuesday the victim was scared to the extent where he came running to the police and filed a case against the ghosts. The man also claimed that the ghosts have threatened to kill him.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A bizarre incident has taken place in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat, where police had to register a case against two ghosts for harassing a person. The person who allegedly said that he is being harassed by two ghosts is from the Panchmahal district. The man filed a case in the Jambhugoda police station against the ghosts, saying that they are not allowing him to work in his field.

On Tuesday the victim was scared to the extent where he came running to the police and filed a case against the ghosts. The man also claimed that the ghosts have threatened to kill him. In the police station, the man started begging and pleding the policeman to save his life.

After watching the critical scenario, the police filed a case against the ghosts and handover the man to his family, where he could feel protected and safe. Mayank Singh Thakor who is the Police Sub- Inspector of Jambhugoda police station was on duty on Tuesday. While talking to the media, Thakor said that when the victim entered his gestures indicated that there was something serious issue.

The man also told the police that he was quite sure that the two ghosts will not enter the police station and won't follow him there. This was the prime reason the man directly came to the police station lodged a complaint against the ghosts. The truth was later revealed when the police had an interaction with the victim's family member and they told police about the psychological condition of the man and he was undergoing psychiatric treatment and had not taken any medicine in the last 10 days.

After the whole incident, police asked the family members to take proper care of the victim so that in the future he doesn't approach the police station a second time unneeded.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen