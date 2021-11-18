New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Police reportedly arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly committing violence with an Assistant Police Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Traffic Police in Rohini on Wednesday, when the officer on duty asked him to show the documents of his vehicle. The accused, identified as Piyush Bansal, a resident of Pitampura in West Delhi is alleged to have first slapped the police officer and then bit his finger.

The Police said that accused first started to argue with the ASI before beginning to take the violent turn.

According to Delhi Police, on Wednesday evening, an SI and constable were deployed at the red light to deduct challans of the individuals found violating the traffic rules. Meanwhile, the now arrested Piyush Bansal was passing by on his two wheeler bike. Upon being stopped, Bansal was asked to show the bike papers which he reportedly denied.

As the argument went on further, the accused allegedly chewed the thumb from ASI’s hand. Following which, the injured ASI immediately called the police PCR and Bansal was arrested on the spot.

An officer of Delhi Police told news agency PTI that a case has been registered at the KN Katju Marg Police station under relevant sections for obstructing the public servant at government work and creating ruckus at a public place.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma