Patna | Jagran News Desk: In a bizarre incident, a man in Bihar's Nalanda district chewed an entire snake after getting bitten by it. However, the man, who has been identified as 65-year-old Rama Mahto, died soon after the incident due to intoxication, reported Dainik Jagran.

As per the report, Mahto was bitten by a snake on Saturday night at around 8 pm. He, however, lost his temper after the incident and started chewing the snake that led to several injuries on his face, especially the mouth.

Madhopur Panchayat Advisory Committee President Bhushan Prasad, as reported by Dainik Jagran, said that Mahto had returned from the Madhopur market when he was bitten by the snake.

The Dainik Jagran report further said that Mahto left the snake on a branch of a small tree near his house and went to sleep. His relatives asked him to get some medical attention, but Mahto refused, saying there is no risk of poising.

Later on Sunday, Mahto's family members found him lying unconscious on his bed, following which they rushed him to the near medical centre where he was declared dead. Meanwhile, the Bihar Police has registered an FIR of death due to snakebite.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen