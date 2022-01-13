Ranchi | Jagran News Desk: In a bizarre incident, a 55-year-old, who was bedridden for the last five years after he met with an accident, started to walk and talk after he was administered the first dose of Serum Institute of India's anti-coronavirus vaccine Covishield, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The PTI report said that the man, identified as Dularchand Munda, is a resident of the Salgadih village in Uttasara panchayat area of Peterwar block in the Bokaro district. Munda, the sole breadwinner of his family, had met with an accident five years back that left him bedridden and unable to speak.

"An Anganwadi worker administered Covishield vaccine to Munda on January 4 at his house. The next day, the family members were shocked when they saw Munda's lifeless body not only started to move but he regained his speech too," PTI quoted Peterwar Community Health Centre in-charge Dr Albela Kerketta as saying.

Munda's family said that the 55-year-old, who was totally bedridden for the last five years with spine problems, not only stood up and started walking but was also able to speak after getting administered with Covishield that left them astonished.

Meanwhile, a three-member medical team has been formed by the government to investigate the matter and the "miraculous recovery" of Munda, said doctors.

"We saw his reports. This is a matter of investigation," PTI quoted Bokaro's Civil Surgeon Dr Jitendra Kumar as saying. "This is a surprising incident. We will analyse his medical history."

Covishield was given nod by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, last year that allowed India to start the nationwide vaccination drive against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. It is based on the Oxford AstraZenca formula and is being manufactured locally in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma