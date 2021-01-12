Bird Flu Scare: Alarmed by the reports of drop in demand and fear in consuming poultry products, the government has now asked the states to not close poultry markets out of panic

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the scare over the spread of avian infulenza, commonly known as the bird flu, a sharp drop in the demand for chicken has been reported from poultry farms across the country. The cases of Avian flu have been reported in ten states, including Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Alarmed by the reports of drop in demand and fear in consuming poultry products, the government has now asked the states to not close poultry markets out of panic and said that there is no risk to humans if the meat is well-cooked before consumption.

Union Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh, has said that the people should not panic about the cases of bird flu, adding that this is not the first time it is happening as the cases of bird flu have been frequently reported in India since 2006. Reacting to the orders by Delhi government to close Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Delhi government should take precautionary measures like other states as per advisories/guidelines issued to them.

So far, ten states and one Union Territory including Delhi have reported the confirmed cases of avian influenza. Earlier last week the Delhi government closed the Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days, in wake of the bird flu. CM Kejriwal gave the order on Saturday to shut the poultry market, which will also include a complete ban on the import of live birds in the national capital.

Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, had also given strict orders to maintain a strict vigil on birds at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos, and other potential hotspots, including Ghazipur Fish and Poultry Market, Shakti Sthal Lake, Sanjay Lake, Bhalswa Horseshoe Lake, Delhi Zoo, and smaller water bodies in DDA parks among others.

Atul Chaturvedi, secretary, animal husbandry & dairying, in his letter to the chief secretaries, said that there is panic and confusion in the general public with regard to the consumption of poultry products like eggs and chicken. He further added that there is a need for awareness regarding the safety of poultry products that are safe for consumption by following the proper cooking procedure.

