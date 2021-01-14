Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday withdrew an order restricting trade and import of chicken stocks, and directed the reopening of poultry market in the state after all 100 samples taken from the Ghazipur poultry mandi tested negative for the bird flu.

"Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with respect to Bird Flu. Have directed to open the poultry market and withdraw the orders to restrict trade and import of chicken stocks," Kejriwal tweeted.

The government had imposed a ban on the sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken after samples taken from crows and ducks in the national capital tested positive for the avian influenza. The samples taken from the Ghazipur poultry mandi, which is Asia's largest chicken market, however tested negative, following which the order was withdrawn. Meanwhile, four samples of Heron birds, which were taken from the Hastsal park, have been sent from a Jalandhar-based lab to Bhopal for confirmation.

The confirmed cases of Bird Flu have been reported in 10 states so far: Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat till now, according to the Animal Husbandry ministry. Besides, unusual mortality among birds has been reported in some districts of Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Authorities had declared Delhi's Sanjay Lake as an 'alert zone' after 17 more ducks were found dead at its premises amid an avian flu scare in the national capital.

The bird flu virus, H5N1, can jump species and has the potential to infect humans, albeit there has been no confirmed cases of the same this season so far. No cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus has ever been reported in the periodic outbreaks of H5N1. The infections have only been reported among people who either came into contact with infected poultry or surfaces that are contaminated with the birds' excretions.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja