New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Authorities on Sunday declared Delhi's Sanjay Lake as an 'alert zone' after 17 more ducks were found dead at its premises amid an avian flu scare in the national capital. The Lake had been ordered shut yesterday itself, though the death of more ducks promoted the rapid response team to declare the site an an alert zone today.

"Deaths of 17 more ducks were reported today at Sanjay Lake. A total of 27 ducks have died now. The park has been declared an alert zone by the rapid response team as per the directions of the animal husbandry department of the Delhi government," a senior DDA official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The samples from these dead ducks have been sent for testing to ascertain they died from bird flu, which has now been reported in seven states across the country. The reports of these samples are awaited. In the past few days, as many as 91 crows have been found dead in 14 DDA parks.

"The rapid response team had visited the lake site on January 9 and 10, and samples were collected for suitable action. Meanwhile, requisite preventive measures are being taken," the official said.

Meanwhile, over 400 birds, mostly crows, were found in different parts of Rajasthan on Sunday. A total of 2,950 birds have been found dead in the state, while 51 samples have tested positive for the avian flu.

Uttar Pradesh has joined Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana and Gujarat in the list of states with confirmed cases. These states have been asked by asked to contain the disease as per the action plan. Earlier this week, 1.60 lakh birds at five poultry farms in Haryana's Panchkula district were ordered to be culled after some samples tested positive for H5N8 strain of avian flu.

