New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With cases of Bird flu confirmed in several states and Union Territories across the country, the Foods Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked people to take 10 precautionary measures with respect to the safe handling, processing, and consumption of poultry meat and eggs amid the outbreak.

Bird flu, or H5N1 virus strain spreads to virtually all parts of an infected bird, including meat. The highly pathogenic avian influenza virus can also be found inside or on the surface of eggs laid by infected birds. In view of the same, the FSSAI has advised people to not consume either half-boiled eggs or undercooked chicken, and avoid making direct contact with the birds in the infected areas. Here are the 10 guidelines issued by the FSSAI:

Do not eat half boiled eggs





Do not eat undercooked chicken





Avoid direct contact with birds in the infected areas





Avoid touching dead birds with bare hands





Do not keep raw meat in open





No direct contact with raw meat



Use a mask and gloves at the time of handling raw chicken





Wash hands frequently





Maintain the cleanliness of surroundings





Eat chicken, eggs, and their products after cooking

Properly prepared and cooked poultry meat and eggs are safe to eat. To date, no evidence has indicated that anyone has been infected with the virus after consuming properly cooked poultry or its products, even if these foods were contaminated.

Retail meat shops have been advised to not bring any live or slaughtered/dead poultry birds at retail shops from the avian influenza outbreak areas. People who handle live poultry have been advised to wear PPE, gloves, and masks while handling birds. Customers have been asked to not purchase eggs or poultry meat from the bird flu infected areas

