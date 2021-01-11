Bird Flu: The outbreak has been confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in nine states now, with Delhi and Maharashtra being the latest additions to the list. Meanwhile, fresh avian deaths continue to be reported in other states too. Haryana has reported the highest number of bird deaths - more than 4 lakh birds have died in the last few weeks.

The outbreak has been confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The samples collected from Chhattisgarh's Balod have tested negative for the avian influenza virus.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture has summoned senior officials of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry to examine the availability of animal vaccines in the country.

Here’s how states are acting to check the spread of H5N8 strain of Avian Influenza:

Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the government was making all efforts to contain the spread of bird flu. He asked people to not panic as the outbreak did not have human-to-human transmission.

He announced that the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside has been banned in the national capital.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has formed a rapid response team to conduct field inspection for examining various birds in its areas.

Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu cases after eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory tested positive for avian influenza.

All eight samples -- four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka -- have been found positive for avian influenza, Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department said.

The poultry market in Ghazipur has also been shut down temporarily.

"Rapid response teams have been formed in every district to contain the spread. Veterinary doctors are also constantly on the lookout. The focus is particularly on the poultry markets in Sanjay Lake, Bhalswa Lake, and Hauz Khas," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Maharashtra

Bird flu has been confirmed in the state after around 900 hens in in the last few days at a poultry farm in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. The district administration has now decided to cull nearly 8,000 birds in Murumba village where these hens died, Collector Deepak Muglikar told PTI.

"We have created a prohibitory zone in 10 km radius of the area where the birds died. No birds will be transported from there to any other place. Our medical team is stationed there and it is examining all people of the village," he said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a control room for monitoring the situation and appealed to citizens to promptly report any case of bird deaths in the city.

Uttar Pradesh

The state authorities have closed the Kanpur Zoological Park after a number of birds were found dead there and two samples tested positive for bird flu. Meanwhile, the district authorities launched a drive under which close to 50 birds were culled on Sunday.

Besides, 41 other poultry birds which were showing symptoms of bird flu have been culled too within the one kilometre radius of the zoo. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been clamped to curb the spread of bird flu.

The state’s animal husbandry department has advised people in the state to refrain from visiting zoos and bird sanctuaries and to avoid any sort of contact with the birds.

The department is also keeping an eye on the migratory birds and poultry farms where the chances of the spread of the virus are high. Instructions have also been issued to district level officials that unnatural death of even a single bird should not go unnoticed and samples be collected from the spot to confirm the presence of the virus.

Madhya Pradesh

Bird flu has so far been confirmed in 13 districts while over 1,000 birds have been reported in 27 districts of the state.

A poultry market in Agar Malwa district has been shut for a week after the bird flu virus was detected in one sample there. The district administration has started culling and burying of poultry birds as per guidelines.

The state government a few days back ordered closure of poultry shops in Neemuch and Indore for a week after the bird flu infection was found in some chickens there.

Uttarakhand

With nearly 200 birds found dead in Dehradun and Rishikesh, the latter said it may imoosed a temporary ban on the sale of bird meat in public interest, if deemed necessary.

Gujarat

As health and animal husbandry departments are collecting samples for tests following death of over a dozen birds across the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that the state government was fully prepared to deal with bird flu. He said the two departments were working over the past four days to ensure there is no spread of bird flu in the state.

Kerala

Kerala last Wednesday announced that sale of poultry, meat and eggs will not be allowed in the affected areas for the next 10 days, after declaring the outbreak as a state-specific disaster.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta