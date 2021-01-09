Bird Flu Outbreak: No cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus has ever been reported in the periodic outbreaks of H5N1. The infections have only been reported among people who either came into contact with infected poultry or surfaces that are contaminated with the birds' excretions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A total of six states have reported confirmed cases of bird flu, while several others are scrambling to have samples tested for the H5N1 virus. In a bid to contain the spread of the disease, several states have begun culling tens of thousands of birds, with due compensation being paid to poultry farms.

The virus can jump species and has the potential to infect humans, albeit there has been no confirmed cases of the same this season so far. No cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus has ever been reported in the periodic outbreaks of H5N1. The infections have only been reported among people who either came into contact with infected poultry or surfaces that are contaminated with the birds' excretions.

The virus has a fatality rate of 60 per cent in human and so it is imperative that you take all possible precautions while the outbreak lasts.

Common symptoms:

The common symptoms of bird flu in humans are: Running nose, sneezing, or sore throat in the initial stage, while in the later stages the virus can cause fever, fatigue, body pain, chills, dry cough, and headache.

Vulnerable groups:

H5N1 has a fatality rate of 60 per cent, and, like other viruses, those with comorbidities or aged above 65 are the most vulnerable. Pregnant women and infants aged below 2 are also vulnerable to the infection

Precautions

Avoid consuming uncooked or partially cooked eggs and chicken. Cooking meat at high heat can kill the virus. Avoid coming in direct or close contact with infected poultry. The virus can enter your body if you touch your eyes, nose or mouth after touching the infected bird. You can also get the virus if you touch a surface contaminated with the birds' excretions, such as their faeces or saliva. The virus can also be transmitted from large infected droplets in air when in close contact with the infected bird.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja