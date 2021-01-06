In wake of the bird flu, the government has also set up a control room in New Delhi to take stock on a daily basis of preventive and control measures undertaken by State authorities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, India has reported the emergence of bird flu since last 10 days. The presence of the virus has been confirmed in the dead birds in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh while Gujarat and Haryana, too, have a strong suspicion of avian influenza in dead birds. In wake of the bird flu, the government has also set up a control room in New Delhi to take stock on a daily basis of preventive and control measures undertaken by State authorities.

Meanwhile, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have started collecting samples from migratory species after Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh reported cases of avian influenza. Joint teams of the animal husbandry and wildlife departments on Tuesday visited the Gharana wetland in the outskirts of Jammu and collected 25 bird droppings for testing to ascertain whether any of the birds are infected with avian influenza.

Several other states including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have stepped up surveillance and formed guidelines following the outbreak of the viral infection in neighbouring Kerala, where around 1,700 ducks have died due to the flu.

In Himachal Pradesh, over 2,400 birds have been found dead so far and the state has been put on high alert for avian influenza and officials are monitoring the situation. Hundreds of winter migratory birds including bar-headed goose along with river tern, brown-headed gull, and cormorants were found dead in and around the Pong Dam Sanctuary area. Forest officials first noticed the bird deaths in December end.

A total of 141 winter migratory birds were found dead in Pong Dam Lake Sanctuary in Nagrota-Surian wildlife range so far. Meanwhile, in Kangra district, the DM has issued an order 'completely prohibiting sale/purchase/export of any poultry/birds/fish of any breed/age and their related products (eggs, meat, chicken etc) in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora areas of Kangra.

Kerala has also issued a high alert against bird flu and declared the flu as a state-specific disaster after the outbreak of the virus was confirmed in certain parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. Authorities have confirmed that about 12,000 ducks had died and around 40,000 birds will be culled in the region where bird flu has been reported. Culling of birds in four panchayats of Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta in Kuttanad region, where the outbreak has been reported, is expected to be completed by Wednesday evening. In Karuvatta panchayat alone, around 12,000 birds will be culled.

Meanwhile, In Madhya Pradesh an alert has been sounded after nearly 400 crows were found dead in 10 districts, including Indore. Between December 23 and January 3, 142 crows died in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar Malwa and 13 crows died in Khargone districts. The bird flu has been confirmed in the dead crows in Indore, Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts. Apart from these three districts, the samples of dead avians were collected from Ujjain, Sehore, Dewas, Guna, Shajapur, Khargone and Neemuch districts and sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing.

The Rajasthan has established a state-level control room to monitor the avian influenza situation and the state has also sounded an alert. More than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. State animal husbandry minister Lal Chand Kataria said avian influenza has been found only in Jhalawar, Kota and Baran. Till Tuesday, 625 birds have died in 16 districts. Also, 86 samples have been sent for testing, officials said.

In Haryana, over four lakh poultry birds have died at farms in Panchkula district in the past 10 days, officials said and added that a team from Jalandhar's Regional Disease Diagnosis Laboratory has collected samples. There are no confirmed reports of avian influenza till now.

