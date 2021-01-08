A total of six states across the country, including Gujarat and Haryana, have reported cases of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, the central government said on Friday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A total of six states across the country, including Gujarat and Haryana, have reported cases of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, the central government said on Friday. States that remain unaffected by the influenza so far have been asked to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality among birds and report the same at the earliest.

Haryana and Gujarat joined Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala in the list of states with confirmed cases. These states have been asked by asked to contain the disease as per the action plan, the Central government said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, over 1.60 lakh birds at five poultry farms in Haryana's Panchkula district are set to be culled after some samples tested positive for H5N8 strain of avian flu. These five poultry farms fall within a kilometre of the two farms where samples have tested positive, state's Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said.

Dalal said that the Haryana government has constituted as many as 59 tears for the drive and owners of the poultry farm will be given compensation of Rs 90 per bird. An area within 1 kilometre radius of the two poultry farms has been declared as "infected zones" while area from 1 kilometre to 10 kilometre as been declared as "surveillance zone."

The Central government has set up a control room in New Delhi to take stock on a daily basis of preventive and control measures undertaken by State authorities.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government on Friday called for stepping up vigil to keep an eye for sickness or mortality among migratory birds, wild ducks, and poultry.

