Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will today visit the Bogtui village in violence-hit Birbhum district to take stock of the situation there. The chief minister's visit came a day after she vowed to take strict action against the perpetrators of the violence in Birbhum where 8 people including two children were charred to death after several houses were set ablaze by a mob during the wee hours of Tuesday.

West Bengal | Superintendent of Police of Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi inspected the Rampurhat village along with a large contingent of cops ahead of CM Mamata Banerjee's visit



Eight people were burnt to death in violence that erupted in Birbhum district on Tuesday (23.03) pic.twitter.com/NYsOrIm1hW — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

Describing the incident as "unfortunate", Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had said, "It was an attempt by the BJP, Left and the Congress to malign our government… Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour. We have already removed the (police) Officer-in-Charge, the SDPO and other senior officers. The DGP is in the district since yesterday".

The CM yesterday said that she had to postpone her visit to the district on Wednesday as she did not want to get into a confrontation with leaders of opposition political parties camping there. "I will go there (Bogtui village) tomorrow. I would have gone there today, but a few political parties are on their way to the place. It would get late by the time they return. I don't want to visit the place when they (opposition leaders) are around. I don't want to get into any quarrel", she had said.

Bengal government to submit its report today:

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal will today submit its report on the killing of 8 people during the violence in Rampurhat town's Bogtui village. The court asked the state government to produce the case diary/report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday when the matter will be taken up for hearing again. It directed the state to ensure that evidence at the place of occurrence remains intact.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed a team of CFSL in Delhi to visit the place of the incident and collect samples for examination without any delay. It asked the DGP to ensure the safety of witnesses, including that of a minor boy injured in the arson, in consultation with the district judge, Purba Bardhaman. The bench directed that any further post-mortem examination of bodies connected to the incident be video recorded and asked the government to state in its report whether post-mortems are done so far were videographed or not.

CCTV installed in Rampurhat:

A day after the Calcutta High Court ordered to install CCTV cameras in the violence-hit area, the district administration on Thursday installed cameras across the violence-affected Rampurhat area for 24x7 CCTV surveillance covering all angles of the crime scene in the presence of district judge, Purba Bardhaman, and recordings be done until further orders. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at Bogtui village in Bengal's Birbhum district.

The gruesome Birbhum incident:

Eight people, including three women and two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze in a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official, provoking calls by the opposition BJP for the imposition of President's rule. All eight were buried late Tuesday night in the presence of district officials.

Altogether 22 people have been arrested so far, and the West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the incident, state police chief Manoj Malviya said. The residents of Bogtui village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town were jolted out of sleep by the deafening sounds of bomb explosions. They tried to douse the flames and called the police and fire brigade for help, as flames leapt from one thatched house to another, killing seven people including two children, while another person who was rescued died later in a hospital.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan