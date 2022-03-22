Authorities dousing the fire at a house in Rampurhat and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI,Twitter/@MamataBanerjee

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The violence in West Bengal marked a horrific comeback on Tuesday after 8 charred bodies were recovered following the alleged murder of a Trinamool panchayat office bearer in a village at Birbhum district. Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

Here are 10 points you must know about West Bengal violence:

1. A crude bomb was hurled at an upapradhan Bahadur Shaikh of Barsal gram panchayat on Monday evening by unnamed assailants. At the local hospital, the deputy pradhan was declared brought dead.

2. Local reports said that the alleged murder of the said upapradhan stoked an attack on the village in which several homes in Rampurhat were set on fire on Monday night.

3. Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum district president later told media that a short circuit led to an explosion in a TV set in the village from where fire spread to three-four houses.

4. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and Circle Inspector (IC) of Rampurhat have been removed following the incidence.

5. West Bengal government has set up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the matter under ADG CID Gyanwant Singh, DIG (Western Range) Sanjay Singh and DIG CID (Operations) Miraj Khalid.

6. Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that upapradhan Bahadur Shaikh's murder was reported last night on Monday, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

7. The Left has described the violence as ‘massacre’.

8. The BJP has demanded Central intervention in the matter. The party, which is also the principal opposition in Bengal demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation since she also holds the portfolio of state Home Ministry.

9. The BJP MLAs in West Bengal state assembly staged a walkout after they were reportedly stopped from raising the matter of violence inside the house.

10. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, while condemning the violence, said that the human rights have decimated in the state with a ‘horrible violence and arson orgy’ in Rampurhat.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma