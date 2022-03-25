Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Birbhum district violence in which 10 people including two women and three children were charred to death after a mob set several houses on fire in Rampurhat town's Bogtui village during the wee hours of Tuesday.

An SIT formed by the West Bengal Police was probing the matter till now. The court has also asked the CBI to file a progress report by April 7. The court directed an SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a progress report by April 7, the next date of hearing of the matter. The bench said that the CBI probe was being ordered in the interest of justice.

Shortly after the court's order, the CBI's forensic team reached Rampurhat to collect evidence. As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.



Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that over 20 arrests have been made in the case so far. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of Bengal's Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder. The bench had suo motu taken up the case of the gruesome incident. A set of PILs seeking CBI or NIA probe into the incident was also taken up for hearing by the court along with the suo motu petition.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan