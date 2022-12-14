Birbhum Violence: Bengal Police Files Murder Case Against CBI Officials Over Death Of Bogtui Killings Accused

CBI's CFSL experts collect samples from the houses following the Calcutta High Court order to probe in the Birbhum violence case that claimed eight lives in West Bengal, at Bogtui village, in Birbhum on Friday. (ANI File Photo)

DAYS after the death of Bogtui killing accused Lalan Sheikh, who allegedly dies by suicide in CBI custody, the West Bengal police on Wednesday filed a murder case against the CBI officials. This came after the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) takes over the probe related to his death.

He was found dead on Monday (December 12) in the washroom of the central agency's camp office. The CBI officials claimed that he died by suicide. Sheikh had been in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody since the agency arrested him on December 4 from Jharkhand where he had been hiding since March this year.

Earleir on Tuesday, Sheikh's wife Reshma Bibi filed a complaint at Rampurhat Police Station, alleging that CBI officials threatened to kill her husband during their visit to Bogtui village as part of the investigation process.

Locals and family members staged a protest at Rampurhat CBI camp in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday evening. The protesters who gathered outside the investigation agency's headquarters at Rampurhat held placards that said: "Go Back CBI". According to police, adequate personnel were deployed in the area and the protest was held peacefully.

Earleir on March 21, eight persons were burnt alive after huts were set ablaze at Bogtui village. The violence followed the murder of a local Trinamool functionary, Bhadu Sheikh. Following the case, the Calcutta High Court on March 25 ordered an investigation to be handed over to the CBI.

On Tuesday, TMC leader Madan Mitra demanded an inquiry into Sheikh's death case. He also raised questions about the role of the central investigating agencies. Notably, Birbhum district police had already launched an investigation into the death of Sheikh.

"A serious enquiry should be conducted into the death of Lalan Sheikh," said Mitra. "If people have any problem with an investigation, they demand a CBI enquiry. But, if the prime accused is found hanging in CBI custody, how will the people have faith in the agency?" asked Mitra who is the Kamarhati MLA, ANI reported.