New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A new report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows that any form of improvement in river Yamuna's water quality, which involves setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and sewage trapping projects will only be visible by the year 2023.

As per the report, a total of 35 STPs are present in Delhi as of now with a combined capacity of 2715 million liters per day (MLD). However, the capital generates 3273 MLD of sewage, resulting in a gap of 559 MLD. To tackle this, STPs such as Yamuna Vihar STP, Kondli STP, Rithala STP, Coronation STP, and Okhla STP, are in the works are under construction.

“About 771.5 MLD (169.7 MGD) is being trapped and treated of 1,082 MLD (238 MGD). The entire flow shall be trapped and treated out of 1,082 MLD (238 MGD). Entire flow shall be trapped and treated by March 2023 after construction/rehabilitation of Coronation Pillar, Rithala, and Kondli STPs under YAP-III," the report states.

It also mentions that out of 18 major drains in Delhi between Wazirabad and Okhla, 13 have so far been trapped.“Two major drains - Najafgarh and Shahdara - are included in the ISP project where the substantial flow of sub-drains under their command areas will be trapped and treated. Further, in situ treatment in these drains is also being proposed," it says.

Reacting to the DPCC's report, former IFS officer and convener of Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan Manoj Misra told news agency ANI, "It seems rejuvenation of river Yamuna has become 'Birbal Ki Khichdi'. Now, Delhi Pollution Control Committee has said that it's hard to see a cleaner Yamuna before 2023."

"If we keep depending on STPs, it is hard to get success to make the Yamuna clean. We just need to stop discharging industrial waste in the river and let the environmental flow running," he added.

