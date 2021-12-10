General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full state honors on Friday | PTI image

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was cremated in New Delhi on Friday with full military honors. General Rawat’s and his wife Madhulika Rawat’s last rites – who too lost her life in Tamil Nadu Chopper crash on Wednesday this week – were performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini at Delhi Cantt’s Brar square. CDS Rawat was accorded a 17-gun salute and Last Post and Rouse was played by tri-services buglers, as per the military protocols.

’People’s General’ accorded people’s respects in New Delhi

The final journey of Gen Rawat and his wife towards Delhi Cantt’s Brar square began amid chants of 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Rawat ji ka naam rahega'.

Three service chiefs paid last respects to General Bipin Rawat

The three service chiefs, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar paid their last tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat.

About 800 service personnel attended Gen. Rawat’s military funeral

About 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS, news agency ANI reported. The security personnel accorded full military honor to General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

Union Ministers, NSA, defence attaches of foreign nations paid last respects

Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and and a host of other dignitaries, among others on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife.

Defence attaches of foreign nations paid last respects

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy, defence attaches of various countries were present at the crematorium to pay their last respect.

Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Kanimozhi also paid last respects

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Rawat, BJP chief JP Nadda and DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi were among those who laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the CDS Rawat and his wife.

French, British ambassadors also paid last respects to Gen. Bipin Rawat

Ambassador of France in India Emmanuel Lenain and British High Commissioner Alex Ellis also paid their last respects to the mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

‘We are heartbroken’: Sri Lankan ambassador

Sri Lanka’s ambassador in New Delhi Milinda Moragoda said that General Bipin Rawat’s demise is ‘a real tragedy’ for Sri Lanka. “We're heartbroken. Many senior personnel in our military have known him well. He was Sri Lanka's friend,” he said further.

Ashes immersion of CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife to take place in Haridwar



Ashes' immersion of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat to be done in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Saturday around noon. Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt and several other senior dignitaries from the state are scheduled to be present on the occasion.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. CDS General Bipin Rawat was headed to deliver a keynote lecture at his alma mater Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington when the crash took place. Indian Air Force has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause pf helicopter accident.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma