New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological-E’s COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax is expected to be launched by September end according to the news agency ANI. Corbevax is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine that could reportedly emerge as the cheapest vaccine in India, priced at Rs 500 for both doses.

The vaccine recently underwent Phase-3 clinical trial after showing promising results in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. This will be the second made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the country after Bharat BioTech's Covaxin.

Earlier, the Centre booked 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses of Biological-E’s Corbevax in a bid to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in research and development and also financial support.

This has been undertaken as part of the government's 'Mission COVID Suraksha, the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission,' which was launched to reinforce and accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development efforts as part of the third stimulus package, Atmanirbhar 3.0.

"Biological-E COVID Vaccine candidate has been supported by Government of India from Preclinical stage to Phase-3 studies," the Union Health Ministry had said.

"Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over Rs 100 cr but has also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI)," the ministry added.

What is the efficacy of Corbevax vaccine?

According to the company, Biological E's made-in-India vaccine called Corbevax is more than 90 per cent effective against COVID-19 variants. It is likely to be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic, NK Arora, Chairperson of the Centre's COVID Working Group said. "Bio E will be out likely in October with an efficacy matching Novavax's. In other words, 90%. They are moving to stage 3 trials soon," Dr Arora had said.

What is the price of Corbevax vaccine?

The price of the Corbevax vaccine is expected to be at Rs 250 a shot. This means Corbevax is priced at Rs 500 for both doses. By far this is the cheapest vaccine in India. Currently, three vaccines are available in the country- Pune-based Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, and the Russian Sputnik V.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha