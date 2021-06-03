COVID-19 Vaccination: The Union Ministry of Health on Thursday finalized arrangements for an advance with Hyderabad-based manufacturer Biological-E Ltd, to reserve 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Recently, the government of India announced its target to vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year. To begin preparations for the same, the Union Ministry of Health finalized arrangements for an advance with Hyderabad-based manufacturer Biological-E Ltd, to reserve 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Here’s a list of other “made in India” vaccines that may be rolled out soon.

Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila is an Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company that has received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine called ZyCoV-D. The company is expected to provide around 5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to India by the end of this year. Zydus Cadila is also working on testing its ZyCoV-D COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 to 12years of age.

Gennova

This Pune-based biopharmaceutical company is approved by the Centre to provide vaccine doses against COVID-19. The company is expected to provide about 6 crore doses to India. Gennova is working on creating India’s first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, it is in the midst of Phase-I trials of its Covid-19 vaccine called HGC019. The trials for phase I are expected to be completed within the next two months. After this, the phase II trials of the Gennova vaccines will begin.

Bharat Biotech’s Nasal Vaccine

The Health Ministry recently said that it wishes to procure 10 crore nasal vaccines of Bharat Biotech by December. However, this vaccine for COVID-19 is currently under phase I trials. This intranasal vaccine is said to create an immune response at the site of the infection in the nasal area which is said to block the virus from spreading.

Novavax

The local version of the United States-based Novavax vaccine is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Its launch can be delayed beyond September 2021 due to issues related to the export ban on raw materials for the vaccine from the US. This vaccine will be provided in India under the name Covovax. Serum Institute is expected to provide 20 crore doses of Novavax in India by December.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan