New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday granted final approval to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax, for children between 12-18 years of age. Biological E Limited's Corbevax vaccine is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. It is the second COVID-19 vaccine in India for children between 12 to 18 age group to receive DCGI Emergency Use Approval.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma