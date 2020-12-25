In a series of Tweet, Prasad his mother had actively participated in the famous JP Movement of Bihar as a woman volunteer.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother Bimla Prasad passed away on Thursday night.

The Union Minister took to Twitter to share the news of his mother's demise and said that she was ailing for some time. In a series of Tweet, Prasad his mother had actively participated in the famous JP Movement of Bihar as a woman volunteer.

He further said that senior BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Nana Ji Deshmukh used to love the food made by her and were always relished by the hospitality shown by her during their visit to Patna.

"My mother was a deeply pious lady and a woman of great conviction. She had been actively involved in supporting the Party right from its very beginning," he tweeted.

"She was a source of my inspiration and all my achievements in life are because of her blessing. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

Several politicians, including Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United supremo Nitish Kumar, took to Twitter to express their grief and paid condolence.

"Condolences Ravi ji. May the Almighty give strength to you and your family to bear this loss," said Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman.

Meanwhile, Sharmistha Mukherjee, Congress spokesperson and daughter of former President Pranad Mukherjee, said, "My heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti".

"No one can fill the void that has been left by mother! My Deepest Condolences. Om Shanti," said BJP's PC Mohan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma