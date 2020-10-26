Ananya Birla said that the Italian-American restaurant "literally threw" her and her family out and accused one of the waiters of misbehaving with her mother.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ananya Birla, the daughter of Indian billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has alleged "racism" at a posh California racism. Taking to Twitter, Ananya said that the Italian-American restaurant "literally threw" her and her family out and accused one of the waiters of misbehaving with her mother. The daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman took to Twitter to narrate her and her family's ordeal on Twitter.

"This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay," she said in a tweet.

She also accused one of the waiters named Joshua Silverman of being "extremely rude" to her mother.

"We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn't okay," Ananya said in another tweet.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma