New Delhi | Jagran News desk: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to reduce the salaries of parliamentarians by 30 per cent for a period of one year. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lower House on Monday "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic". It will replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The ordinance was cleared by the Cabinet on April 6 and promulgated the next day.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha