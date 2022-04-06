New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The bill, which was introduced in the Lower House on Tuesday, will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha and sent to the President once it is cleared by the Upper House.

The bill, supported by MPs across party lines in Lok Sabha, seeks to ban the funding of weapons of mass destruction and authorise the central government to "freeze, seize or attach financial assets and economic resources of people" engaged in such activities.

"In recent times, regulations relating to proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems by international organisations have expanded," said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar while introducing the bill in the Parliament.

Jaishankar the United Nations Security Council's targeted financial sanctions and the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force have mandated against financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

"In view of the above, there is a need to amend the said Act to provide against the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems so as to fulfill our international obligations," he said.

The bill seeks to insert a new Section 12A in the existing law which states that "no person shall finance any activity which is prohibited under this Act, or under the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1947 or any other relevant Act for the time being in force, or by an order issued under any such Act, in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems."

It also aims to give the government the powers to "freeze, seize or attach funds or other financial assets or economic resources owned or controlled, wholly or jointly, directly or indirectly, by such person; or held by or on behalf of, or at the direction of, such person; or derived or generated from the funds or other assets owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by such person."

It further proposes to "prohibit any person from making funds, financial assets or economic resources or related services available for the benefit of persons related to any activity which is prohibited under this Act."

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma