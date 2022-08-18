'Shaken My Faith In Justice, Give Me My Right To Live Without Fear': Bilkis Bano After Release Of 11 Convicts

Bilkis Bano, the survivor of the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, has said that the premature release of all 11 convicts serving a life sentence has "shaken" her faith in justice and left her numb. In her first statement on Wednesday, she made an emotional appeal to the Gujarat government, asking it to "undo this harm" and give back her right to "live without fear and in peace".

Bano, survivor of the gang rape and murder of her family members in one of the worst riots triggered by the Godhra train burning incident, also said that no one enquired about the "safety and well-being" of her before taking "such a big and unjust decision".

"Two days ago, on August 15, 2022, the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again when I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my three-year-old daughter, had walked free," she said in a statement released by her lawyer Sobha on her behalf.

Noting that she is "bereft of words", Bano asked if can say today is "how can justice for any woman end like this?" She also asked the Gujarat government to ensure her safety and that of her family members post the release of the convicts.

"I trusted the highest courts in our land. I trusted the system, and I was learning slowly to live with my trauma. The release of these convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice," she said. "My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts."

Bano was allegedly gang-raped and left to die with 14 members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter in March 2002 during post-Godhra riots. She was five months pregnant when rioters attacked her family in Vadodara.

The Gujarat government had released all the 11 convicts after the Supreme Court directed it to consider their plea for relief under the 1992 remission policy. A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008, sentenced to life imprisonment all the 11 accused in the case for murder and gang rape. Their conviction was later upheld by Bombay High Court.

These convicts served more than 15 years in prison, after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release. The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence as per its 1992 policy on the basis of the date of his conviction. Thereafter, the government formed a committee and issued an order allowing premature release of all the convicts from jail.

(With PTI inputs)