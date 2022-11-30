Bilkis Bano Moves Supreme Court Challenging Release Of 11 Gang Rape Convicts

Bilkis Bano on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the top court's order to release the 11 people convicted for gang-raping her and killing seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. All 11 convicts were released on August 15, this year, by the Gujarat government its 1992 remission policy, on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Bano has also moved a review petition against the apex court judgment allowing the Gujarat government to decide on the remission of the convicts in accordance with its 1992 remission policy. Advocate Shobha Gupta, representing Bano, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

In May this year, the apex court ruled that the Gujarat government can consider the remission request as the offence took place in Gujarat. Based on this ruling, the Gujarat government decided to release all 11 convicts.

Bano's lawyer contended that chances were slim that the bench led by justice Ajay Rastogi would be able to hear the matter, as he was now a part of a constitution bench hearing.

The Chief Justice said that the review has to be heard first and let it come before Justice Rastogi. Gupta submitted that the matter had to be heard in an open court. The Chief Justice said only the court can decide that, and added that he will decide on the listing after looking into the matter this evening.