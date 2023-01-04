Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Petitions Challenging Early Release Of Convicts

Bilkis Bano's petition challenging the early release of her rapists will be heard by the Supreme Court along with the other petitions in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the petitions filed against the remission of sentence of 11 convicts who had gangraped Bilkis Bano and murdered seven members of her family during 2002 Gujarat riots, after Bano herself challenged the pre-mature release her rapists. Earlier the counsel of the convicts had questioned the locus standi of the other petitioners arguing they were outsiders in the case.

Justice Ajay Rastogi today said, “Now that the victim is here…We will take the victim’s matter as a lead matter”.

A two judge bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi was hearing a batch of petitions that challenged the pre-mature release of the 11 convicts. The petitioners, apart from Bilkis Bano, are Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Paul, former vice-chancellor of the Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma, and Trinamool Congress’s Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra, according to a report by PTI. The bench hearing these petitions could not however tag these as Justice Trivedi recused herself from hearing the fresh pleas.

"Since my sister (Justice Trivedi) wants to recuse, we cannot pass a tagging order,” said Justice Rastogi asking the petitioners to list their petitions before a bench that does not have Justice Trivedi as a member.

Rastogi ordered that similar pleas be tagged with Bano’s petition on the next date of hearing.

Besides the petition challenging the release of the 11 convicts, Bano had also filed a review petition that implored the court to reconsider its earlier order asking the Gujarat government to look into the remission plea by one of the convicts. That review petition, however, was dismissed.

Gujarat government in its affidavit had defended the remission granted to convicts arguing, they had completed 14 years of sentence in prison and their "behaviour was found to be good". The state government had also questioned the locus standi of the petitioners other than Bilkis Bano.

No reason was provided for Justice Trivedi’s recusal.

