Bilkis Bano Case: SC Says Gujarat's Affidavit 'Missing Factual Statement'; Next Hearing On Nov 29

A DAY after the Gujarat Government told the Supreme Court that it decided to release the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case on their 'good behaviour', the top court on Tuesday gave time to petitioners to respond to Gujarat's affidavit and listed the matter for November 29 for further hearing. The Gujarat government had reportedly submitted that the CBI opposed the premature release of the 11 convicts, however, the Centre and Gujarat authorities approved to release them early.

The Gujarat government granted remission to the 11 convicts after the approval from the Centre citing that they had "completed 14 years and above in prison and their behaviour was found to be good" and the Centre had also "conveyed (its) concurrence/ approval."

While hearing the case, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar told the Gujarat government that its affidavit is very bulky. "It is a very big reply. So many judgements in a reply. Where is the factual statement? Where is the application of mind?". The bench also asked respondents (state government) to supply a copy of the affidavit to the petitioners.

"All the prisoners have completed 14 plus years in the prison under life imprisonment and opinions of the authorities concerned have been obtained as per the premature release policy of 1992 and submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs vide letter dated June 28, 2022 and sought the approval of the Government of India. The Government of India conveyed the concurrence/approval of the Central government under Section 435 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for premature release of 11 prisoners in a letter on July 11, 2022," the 57-page affidavit has said.

The State also elucidated that, contradictory to popular perceptions, the early release of the 11 convicts was not as per a circular allowing remission to prisoners as part of the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The State government has also sustained that it followed the 1992 Premature Release Policy. The remission to the convicts was granted on August 10, 2022.

Gujarat also mentioned it was the Supreme Court itself which had allowed it to consider the case of the 11 prisoners under the Premature Release Policy of 1992. The court had in May 2022 held that remission would be considered as per the policy which was vogue at the time of conviction.

The Gujarat government had also challenged the locus standi of "third party petitioners to challenge the premature release". They classified the petitioners as "interlopers". During the post-Godhara Riots in 2022, Bilkis Bano was gang-raped and seven of her family members were murdered. Bilkis was five months pregnant when rioters attacked her family in Vadodara, Gujarat.