Bilkis Bano Case: SC Notice To Centre, Gujarat Govt Over Plea Challenging Release Of 11 Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: The Supreme Court On Thursday issued notice and sought responses from the Centre and the Gujarat government over a plea challenging the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. Hearing the matter, the bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Vikram Nath listed the matter after two weeks.

The apex court also directed the petitioners to make the convicts parties to the petition.

The petition challenging the remission granted to the 11 convicts was filed by CPI(M) MP Subhasini Ali, journalist Revati Laul and Professor Roop Rekha Verma.

Kapil Sibal, arguing for petitioners, said: "In the night of Feb 28, her cousin delivered a baby girl. On Mar 3, 2002, they were proceeding to a village. A group started shouting 'Musalmano ko maaro'... they had lathis and sickles. 14 people killed. Pregnant women gangraped. A child of 3 years killed smashed to the ground."

After hearing Kapil Sibal, Justice Rastogi, as quoted by Live Law, said: "Whatever they have committed, they have been convicted. The question is whether they are justified in considering remission. We are only concerned if remission was within the parameters of the law. Merely because the act was horrific, is that sufficient to say remission is wrong?"

Meanwhile, CJI Ramana said: "I am not a party to the judgment. I read somewhere Court has granted permission for remission. No, Court said only to consider."

Eleven people were convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of her seven family members. All the convicts were released from the Godhra jail on August 15 under the Gujarat government's remission policy after serving 15 years in jail.

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped in Gujarat's Randhikpur village. Seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed on March 3, 2002 in the Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time.

A special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gangrape and murder. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

GANDHI SIBLINGS DEMAND JUSTICE FOR BILKIS BANO

Before the Supreme Court hearing, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded justice for Bano and alleged that those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are "saving rapists".

"Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are saving rapists," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Today, the question is about the respect and rights of the women of the country. Give justice to Bilkis Bano."

His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also demanded justice for Bano and said the government has made its stand clear with its silence on the release of 11 people convicted in the case.

"The government has made its stand clear ('sarkar ne lakeer kheench li hai') by keeping silent on on the release of 11 people convicted of rape, comments expressing welcome-support for them on camera," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"But the women of the country have hope from the Constitution. The Constitution gives courage even to the woman standing in the last row to fight for justice. Give justice to Bilkis Bano," the Congress general secretary said.