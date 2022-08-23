Bilkis Bano Case: SC Agrees To Consider Plea Against Grant Of Remission To 11 Convicts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed agreed to examine a plea that challenged the remission granted to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said agreed to hear the plea, which was mentioned by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Aparna Bhat, on Wednesday.

"Let us see the papers," the bench, which also included Justice Hima Kohli and Justice CT Ravikumar, said, as reported by Bar and Bench. Here it must be mentioned that the top court had earlier asked the Gujarat government to consider the plea of remission.

The plea was filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, and social activist Roop Rekha Verma. In their plea, the trio said that the Supreme Court should direct the Gujarat government to reconsider the remission, adding that they are challenging only the remission, and the order of Supreme Court.

"We are only challenging the remission and not the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court order is fine, My Lords. We are challenging the principles on the basis of which remission was granted," Sibal told the bench, as reported by news agency PTI.

Bano, who was pregnant at the time, was gang-raped, and her three-year-old daughter Saleha and 13 others were killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Dahod during violence that broke out across the state after the Sabarmati Express was attacked in Godhra.

However, on August 15, the Gujarat government released the 11 convicts (Jaswant Nai, Govind Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt and Ramesh Chandana), who were sentenced to life imprisonment.

These convicts had served over 15 years in jail after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release. Later, the Gujarat government formed a panel to look into the issue following directions from the top court.

"A committee formed a few months back took a unanimous decision in favour of remission of all the 11 convicts in the case. The recommendation was sent to the state government, and yesterday we received the orders for their release," Panchmahals Collector Sujal Mayatra, who headed the panel, had said.