Akash Awasthi has been selected for PhD in Computer Science trade at the Cullen College of Engineering, affiliated with the University of Houston, USA. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nothing is impossible when you are passionate about something. And this was proved yet again when a grocery shopkeeper's son Akash got selected for Houston University of America. Yes, it's true! Akash who lives in Bilhaur didn't just get through the PhD but will also receive a scholarship worth 30 lakhs per annum for 5 years. He is going to pursue his PhD in Computer Science trade at the Cullen College of Engineering, affiliated to the University of Houston, USA.

Akash's father Pradeep Awasthi who is the elder son of Suresh Chandra Awasthi, a teacher and Congress leader in Bilhaur Inter College, runs a grocery shop on Kawan Road and lives in Munishwar Awasthi Nagar. As soon as the news of his achievement broke out, people started pouring in congratulatory messages.

Akash told that he studied till class 8th in Bilhaur, post which, he was staying at aunt's house in Rambagh, Kanpur and studied from 9th till class 12th at Jai Narayan Vidya Mandir College. He did his B.Tech in Computer Science from Kalasalingam University in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. While doing B.Tech, he did some research work on behalf of the college at IIT Kanpur, Bhabha Atomic Research Center.

Akash also told that after completing his B.Tech in May 2020, he got selected in a multinational company on an annual package of Rs 12 lakh. He was currently working from home for the same. Meanwhile, he applied for a PhD at the University of Houston, USA for which he got selected in May 2021 through an online examination and interview.

After completing the course, he will have to work there for 2 years. Meanwhile, the classes will start there from August 23.

Talking about his success, Akash gave credit to his relatives and teachers who helped him sail through. Apart from that, his uncle, Sandeep Awasthi told that he was brilliant from the beginning and sincere in studies.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal