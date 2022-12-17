Bilawal Bhutto’s Effigies Burnt In BJP‘s Nationwide Protest Against Pak Minister’s Remarks On PM Modi

Bilawal Bhutto's comments have agitated BJP and its supporters who have launched protests across the nation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a nationwide protest against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s comments on Narendra Modi that began in Maharashtra.

Tilak Chowk in Maharashtra’s Kalyan saw BJP’s many big leaders, including state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and several MLAs congregating to lead the protests. These leaders along with party workers burnt Pakistan’s flag and also raised slogans against the Western neighbor.

Also Watch:

"We will not tolerate any statement against our prime minister. PM Narendra Modi is the one who is striving hard to save our Hindu religion, and Pakistan is unable to see it. That is why they are making such statements. In future, we will not tolerate such remarks from Pakistan," Bawankule said.

The protests began in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune simultaneously on Saturday morning with hundreds of BJP workers and leaders gathering at major junctions. They carried placards in their hands protesting Bhutto’s “derogatory remark against PM Modi”. They also burnt effigies of Bilawal Bhutto.

During these demonstrations songs were played that criticized Pakistan’s government along with its Foreign Minister. The BJP is also planning to hold similar demonstrations across all state capitals of the country.

Bilawal Bhutto made these comments during a press conference at the United Nations in New York. His comments were widely seen as a retaliation to India’s statements in the UN that tried to project Pakistan as a terrorist safe haven.

BJP on Friday said that the remarks were given to divert global attention from Pakistan’s collapsing economy, lawlessness, and anarchy in Pakistan. The saffron brigade also described Bilawal Bhutto's remark as "highly derogatory and full of cowardice".

Maharashtra BJP’s women wing head Chitra Wagh and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol also participated in the protest. The Pakistani foreign minister remarked against PM Modi and slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted at the United Nations Security Council meeting the neighbouring country's support to various terror groups and described the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".

(With agency inputs)