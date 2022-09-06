'Bilateral Ties At New Heights': PM Modi After Meeting Sheikh Hasina As India, Bangladesh Sign 7 MoUs

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, on Tuesday said that she feels happy to be in India every time while noting significant ties between New Delhi and Dhaka. "India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it is a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war," the Bangladesh Premier said.

Hasina today also met prime minister Narendra Modi and held bilateral talks to review and further strengthen the relationship between both countries. During the meeting of premiers of the two countries, both India and Bangladesh signed seven Memorandum of understanding (MoUs). As per the MEA, the two leaders discussed issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade & investment, border management & security, development partnership and regional & multilateral matters.

India and Bangladesh exchange MoUs in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uhv50OwaCg — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

In a joint statement issued after the bilateral meeting, prime minister Narendra Modi said that the bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh will achieve new heights in the coming time. Describing Bangladesh as India's "biggest development partner and biggest trade partner", PM Modi said that there is a significant improvement in people-to-people cooperation.

"Last year, we celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. We also celebrated the first 'Maitri Divas'. India-Bangladesh relationship will achieve new heights in the coming time. Today, Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner and our biggest trade partner in the region. There is a continuous improvement in the people to people cooperation", PM Modi said.

The prime minister further stated that the two countries have decided to extend cooperation in the IT, Space and Nuclear sectors and said that both the countries should take lessons from the Covid pandemic and recent global happenings to further strengthen their economies.

"Trade between India-Bangladesh is increasing rapidly. We have decided to extend cooperation in the IT, Space and Nuclear sectors. Talks are also underway b/w India and Bangladesh on power transmission lines. Today, we have signed an important agreement regarding water-sharing of Kushiyara River," PM Modi said.

"In the last few years, our mutual cooperation has increased. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and I had discussion on various bilateral, regional and international issues. We need to take lessons from Covid pandemic and recent global happenings and must strengthen our economy," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina congratulated India on the successful completion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Govt of India and my Indian friends on the successful completion of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the year-long celebration to mark the 75th year of India's independence", Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said.

"Today PM Modi and I have just concluded another round of fruitful discussion, the outcome of which will bring benefits to the people of both countries. We had the meeting in a spirit of close friendship and cooperation," she added.

She also appreciated PM Modi's visionary leadership to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh. "I appreciate Modi ji's visionary leadership that continue to provide added momentum to our bilateral relations. India is the most important & closest neighbour of Bangladesh. India-Bangladesh bilateral relations are known to be role model for neighborhood diplomacy", Hasina said.

"The two countries have resolved many outstanding issues and we hope that all outstanding issues, including Teesta water-sharing treaty, would be concluded at an early date", the Bangladesh premier added.