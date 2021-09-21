On September 24, PM Modi will meet Biden. During his meet with Biden, PM Modi is will talk about the Afghanistan situation and ways to work together to fight a common enemy of terrorism.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hectic week in which he will hold a bilateral meeting with United States president Joe Biden, address United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and take part in the Quad Leaders' Summit will begin from Tuesday.

On September 24, PM Modi will meet Biden. This will be PM Modi's first visit to the US since Joe Biden became the President. During his meet with Biden, PM Modi is will talk about the Afghanistan situation and ways to work together to fight a common enemy of terrorism.

A top White House official has also said that the two leaders will also discuss the growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific in order to give momentum to the Quad discussion. The official said that the COVID-19 pandemic will also be discussed during the conversation.

"The leaders will be focused on strengthening the deep ties between their people and shared democratic values that have underpinned the special bond between the United States and India for more than seven decades," a White House official told news agency PTI.

"The Biden-Harris administration has enhanced our partnership with India by working together to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, leading efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking concerted action to address the climate crisis," the official said.

Quad Summit:

On the same day, PM Modi will hold the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders Summit with Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House.

Ahead of the Quad Summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla has said that India, the US, Australia and Japan are engaged on issues of connectivity and infrastructure, emerging technologies, climate action, education and COVID-19 responses. He also said that the agenda of cooperation under the Quad framework is constructive and diverse.

"The four Quad countries are engaged on issues of connectivity and infrastructure, emerging technologies, climate action, education and most important of all, COVID-19 responses - which include vaccine collaboration and resilient and reliable supply chains," he said.

"The requirement to reconfigure and diversify supply chains to make them more resilient and reliable provides us with an opportunity to work together. We are involved in multiple initiatives, within the framework of QUAD and with QUAD nations individually on supply chain resilience," he added.

UNGA Session:

PM Modi will also address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York. India is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. The situation in Afghanistan, which plunged into crisis following the Taliban takeover last month, is expected to figure prominently during discussions between world leaders.

Last week, PM Modi had expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan and asserted that "growing radicalisation" is the biggest threat to global peace. Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, PM Modi had said fight against radicalisation is not only important for regional security and trust, but also to ensure the bright future of youth.

"We must encourage our talented youngsters towards science and rational thinking. We can bring our startups and entrepreneurs together to make the innovative spirit towards making India a stakeholder in an emerging technology," PM Modi had said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

