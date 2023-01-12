Biker Injured After Road Caves In During Construction Of Metro Tunnel In Bengaluru | Watch

A BIKER was injured after a portion of a road caved in central Bengaluru. The incident took place near the metro line on Brigade Road in the Ashok Nagar area, Bengaluru Police said on Thursday.

This happened just two days after the under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru where a woman along with her two and half-year-old son died.

According to Bengaluru police, the sinkhole emerged due to the construction of the ongoing second phase of the metro tunnel work. The road collapsed during the construction of metro work from Trinity Circle to Shivajinagar. Soon after the incident, the police closed the movement on the road.

Road caved in at Brigade Road, opp Brigade Towers, Bengaluru, 1 Biker suffered minor injuries. The road has been cordoned off temporarily. pic.twitter.com/jf9sPeEMZ4 — Poornima Shetty (@Poori5678) January 12, 2023

On January 10, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near the Nagavara area in Bengaluru, killing a woman and her toddler son. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised with injuries. As per the police, the FIR was registered against unidentified persons in connection with the collapse of an under-construction pillar in Bengaluru.

Acting on the matter, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) suspended its Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer. The BMRCL also announced the compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the victim.

Following this, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. "It's a most unfortunate incident. Instructions are given to order a probe to find out any lapses on the part of the contractor or other reasons. The family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given," he said, ANI reported.

This is not the first time such incidents have been occurring in Bengaluru. Hothols have been a grave issue in the city as two people lost their lives due to potholes in Attur Layout and Rajanukunte in Bengaluru last year in November 2022.

Following this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists staged a massive protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the death of two youths due to potholes in Attur Layout and Rajanukunte.