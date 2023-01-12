Biker Injured After Road Caves In During Construction Of Metro Tunnel In Bengaluru | Watch

The incident comes just two days after a woman and her son died due to an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near the Nagavara area in Bengaluru.

By JE News Desk
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 03:54 PM IST
Minute Read
Biker Injured After Road Caves In During Construction Of Metro Tunnel In Bengaluru | Watch
A biker was injured after a portion of a road caved in central Bengaluru on Thursday. (Image: ANI)

A BIKER was injured after a portion of a road caved in central Bengaluru. The incident took place near the metro line on Brigade Road in the Ashok Nagar area, Bengaluru Police said on Thursday.

This happened just two days after the under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru where a woman along with her two and half-year-old son died. 

According to Bengaluru police, the sinkhole emerged due to the construction of the ongoing second phase of the metro tunnel work. The road collapsed during the construction of metro work from Trinity Circle to Shivajinagar. Soon after the incident, the police closed the movement on the road.

On January 10, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near the Nagavara area in Bengaluru, killing a woman and her toddler son. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised with injuries. As per the police, the FIR was registered against unidentified persons in connection with the collapse of an under-construction pillar in Bengaluru.

Also Read
Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights Of January 12
Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights Of January 12

Watch Also:

Acting on the matter, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) suspended its Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer. The BMRCL also announced the compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the victim.

Following this, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. "It's a most unfortunate incident. Instructions are given to order a probe to find out any lapses on the part of the contractor or other reasons. The family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given," he said, ANI reported.

Also Read
'Troops Temporarily Relocated From Joshimath After 25-28 Army Buildings..
'Troops Temporarily Relocated From Joshimath After 25-28 Army Buildings..

This is not the first time such incidents have been occurring in Bengaluru. Hothols have been a grave issue in the city as two people lost their lives due to potholes in Attur Layout and Rajanukunte in Bengaluru last year in November 2022.

Following this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists staged a massive protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the death of two youths due to potholes in Attur Layout and Rajanukunte.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.