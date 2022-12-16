'No Compensation To Those Who Died Drinking': CM Nitish Kumar Amid Huge Uproar Over Chhapra Hooch Tragedy

AMID the massive uproar over the Bihar Hooch Tragedy, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that his government will not compensate those who died after consuming spurious liquor asserting that the Bihar government has been continuously appealing to people not to indulge in drinking practice which is illegal in the state.

Nitish Kumar's fresh comments came amid the massive outrage over the deaths in Bihar's Chhapra after consuming spurious liquor. The death toll in the hooch tragedy has risen to 60. Meanwhile, 5 people have also died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Siwan district today.

#WATCH | "No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking...We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you...", said CM Nitish Kumar in assembly earlier today.



(Source: Bihar Assembly) pic.twitter.com/zquukNtRIA — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

"No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking. We have been appealing, if you drink, you will die. Those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you," Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said.

Earlier on Thursday, Nitish Kumar said that if "someone consumes spurious liquor, they will die" as he came under heavy pressure on his alleged failed excise policy. Defending the liquor ban in Bihar, he had said that the state's prohibition policy has benefitted several people and a large number of people have given up drinking alcohol due to his measures.

Most deaths have occurred over Wednesday and Thursday creating an uproar both at the state and national level as the sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government since April 2016. Nitish Kumar's former ally, BJP, has come down heavily on him with MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the state raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Earlier today, opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the Bihar Assembly as Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was speaking in the House on Friday. While Tejashwi was reading out his reply to a question in the assembly, several opposition MLAs could be heard raising slogans. One of the Legislators could be seen carrying a chair.

#WATCH | Patna: Opposition MLAs carry chairs and create ruckus in the Bihar Assembly as Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks in the House.



(Source: Bihar Assembly) pic.twitter.com/bAnoWOYsT2 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

Later on, Bihar BJP leaders including Leader of the opposition Vijay Sinha held a protest march to the Governor's House over the Chhapra Hooch tragedy as the toll soared to 60.

Bihar BJP leaders including LoP Vijay Sinha hold a protest march to the Governor's House over the Chhapra Hooch tragedy. pic.twitter.com/13JfvPvFIX — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Sushil Modi lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the hooch tragedy in Chapra, and said the state was under 'police raj' and the number of deaths in the recent hooch tragedy was much higher.

"More than 100 people died after drinking spurious, illicit liquor. But, the numbers are being hidden. Even in Bihar, the media has put the death toll at around 50. The people are hiding the bodies of their kins fearing police inquiry. There is police raj in Bihar. This is not the first tragedy in Bihar. Before this tragedy, 17 deaths had occurred earlier due to illicit liquor in the same district," Sushil Modi said.