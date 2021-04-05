Bijapur Naxal Attack: He said that the security forces have successfully set up camps in interior areas of the state over the last few years that has irked the Naxals.

Raipur | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the jungles of Bijapur and Sukma on Monday, said that the sacrifices made by the personnel of security forces in the worst ever Naxal attack won't go in vain and warned that the government will intensify its operations against Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

Paying tributes to the martyred soldiers in Jagdalpur, Shah said that he also held a meet with chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior officials like the IB Director and CRPF Director-General on Monday and decided the next course of action.

He said that the security forces have successfully set up camps in interior areas of the state over the last few years that has irked the Naxals, adding that a befitting reply would be given to them.

"Both Central and state governments are working in tandem on two fronts -- intensify development works in tribal areas and fight against armed groups. I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh and the country that the fight against Naxals will be intensified after this incident," Shah said, as reported by news agency ANI.

At least 22 security forces personnel lost their lives in the Bijapur Naxal attack that has been described as the worst attack by the Maoists conducted over the last few years.

The security forces had launched an operation last week to catch top Naxal leaders in the state. However, the Naxals trapped them on Saturday and launched a counter-offensive, claiming 22 lives while over 30 personnel were injured.

The security forces, however, have dismissed the reports of intelligence or operational failure in the operation and said that nearly 30 Naxals were also killed but the exact number is yet to be ascertained.

"There is no point in saying that there was some kind of intelligence or operational failure. Had it been some intelligence failure, forces would have not gone for the operation. And if there was some operational failure, so many Naxals would have not been killed," said a CRPF official, as reported by ANI.

