'Biharis Won't Be Scared': Tejashwi Yadav Mocks BJP After Meeting Sonia Gandhi

Bihar's new deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the Centre was ruining constitutional institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department.

"We saw all the drama by BJP that went down in Maharashtra, MP, and Jharkhand - scare those who fear, buy those who will sell. Our constitutional institutions - CBI, ED, IT - are being ruined one by one... their condition is worse than a police station," he said.

"Who are they trying to scare? Biharis won't be scared. We are 'tikaau', not 'bikaau'... We blamed Nitish Ji and vice versa, but we are from the same home with socialist beliefs. Fights happen in every household, but we welcome Nitish Ji's decision looking at the country's situation," he added.

Tejashwi's comments came shortly after he met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders in Delhi.

According to news agency PTI, the Bihar deputy chief minister is learnt to have discussed the developments in the state as well as the political situation prevailing in the country.

His visit to Delhi, the first to the national capital after taking the oath of office, also holds significance as Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad is here and the finalisation of names of ministers is set to be high on the agenda during discussions between the two.

The cabinet, which at present comprises only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Yadav as his deputy, is due for expansion early next week.

Tejashwi met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.

Earlier, he celebrated Rakshabandhan with his sisters in Delhi.

Tejashwi is likely to be back in Bihar soon for the cabinet expansion expected immediately after Independence Day.

The expansion would be followed, later this month, by a special session of the assembly when the new government will prove its majority on the floor.

The RJD leader served as deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2015 to 2017.

Nitish Kumar and Yadav had taken oath on Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan' government.