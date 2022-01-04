Patna | Jagran News Desk: In the wake of ‘unprecedented increase’ in the number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar, the state government on Tuesday imposed night curfew between 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, starting January 6 to January 21, 2022. An official order added that the entry of visitors to government offices will also remain prohibited from January 6 to January 21, 2022.

“All government offices and non-government offices will open with 50 per cent attendance,” the order stated. Additionally, all religious places will remain closed for devotees and general public. All cinema halls, shopping malls, clubs, swimming pool stadiums, gyms, parks and gardens will also remain completely closed.

While Schools, coaching and educational institutions can remain open from ninth and higher classes 50 per cent attendance, the education institutes will remain closed from pre-school to class 8th in the state.

Operation of restaurants and eateries shall be admissible with maximum utilization of 50% of the total seating capacity of the visitors. The concerned establishment shall ensure that all their personnel have received both the vaccines of Covid.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma