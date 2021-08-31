Miscreants posing as income tax officers robbed two jewellery shops in Bihar. The probe to nab the miscreants is underway. scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Special 26, is one of the acclaimed films in Bollywood. However, not once but twice, the film negatively influenced people. Recently, a news has been reported from Bihar where miscreants posing as income tax officers robbed two jewellery shops in Old Fort of Hathua Bazar in Gopalganj and Koyaladeva Bazar in the Phulwaria police station area on Monday. The robbers fled with Rs 4.50 lakh jewellery.

As per reports, the two miscreants arrived on a bike dressed in a blue coloured safari suit at Shankar Soni's jewellery shop and asked the shopkeeper to show the jewellery for investigation. As the shopkeeper was showing the jewellery, the miscreants forcefully took a crock worth Rs three lakhs on the pretext of checking and left. However, after a while, the shopkeeper realised that he has been duped. He immediately went to the police station to report the incident.

The same day, around the same time, two miscreants disguised as income tax officers duped a jewellery shop in Koyaladeva Bazar in Phulwaria. The pattern of robbing the jewellery shop was same as the one in Hathua Bazar. However, from here, they took jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh on the pretext of checking and left the shop immediately. The owner of the shop has reported the matter to the police station.

The probe to nab the miscreants who duped both the jewellery shop in Bihar is underway.

This is not the first time such an incident took place, earlier, six out of eight men were arrested for robbing an angadia store in Kalbadevi at Pholpalwadi. They locked the workers and owner and fled with Rs 15 Lakh and 18 mobile phones.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv