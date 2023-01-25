Bihar: Woman Jumps Out Of Moving Bus To Save Herself From Harassment

A woman in Bihar jumped out of a moving bus to save herself from men who sexually assaulted her. (Representational image)

A woman was found in an injured condition on a road in Bihar after midgnight hours, state police informed on Wednesday. She told the police that she was assaulted by a group of men on a bus while she was traveling to Siliguri from Vaishali and she jumped out of the moving bus to save herself.

The woman has been shifted to a hospital, Superintendent of Police in Bihar’s Purnea informed.

Purnea, Bihar | Police found a woman lying in an injured condition on the road post-midnight today. She stated that she was travelling on a bus to Siliguri from Vaishali when few men tried to harass her, to save herself she jumped from the moving bus. Woman shifted to hospital:SP pic.twitter.com/JQe9Z1H5i8 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

“The woman’s condition is serious as she received a head injury. She was brought here by Police,” Dr. CK Sinha of Purnea’ Government Hospital said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

(With agency inputs)